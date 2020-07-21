12458 Lakeside Parkway

Amenities

garage pool playground tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Very quiet street! SWIM/TENNIS/PLAYGROUND/GOLF Community! This Beautiful Home has Space for Everyone!! Large formal living room, separate formal dining room, HUGE KITCHEN which overlooks the breakfast room and sunken family room which features a fireplace. Very Large Master bedroom boasts Trey ceilings ( Plenty of room for ALL your king-sized furniture!) Master bath features his/her vanities separate shower and huge whirlpool tub ALL secondary bedrooms are very spacious and all have soaring vaulted ceilings! New Flooring, paint and fixtures throughout! Rental requirements are 580+ credit score, a verifiable income of 3 times the rent and no recent evictions