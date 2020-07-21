All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:38 PM

12458 Lakeside Parkway

12458 Lakeside Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

12458 Lakeside Parkway, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

Very quiet street! SWIM/TENNIS/PLAYGROUND/GOLF Community! This Beautiful Home has Space for Everyone!! Large formal living room, separate formal dining room, HUGE KITCHEN which overlooks the breakfast room and sunken family room which features a fireplace. Very Large Master bedroom boasts Trey ceilings ( Plenty of room for ALL your king-sized furniture!) Master bath features his/her vanities separate shower and huge whirlpool tub ALL secondary bedrooms are very spacious and all have soaring vaulted ceilings! New Flooring, paint and fixtures throughout! Rental requirements are 580+ credit score, a verifiable income of 3 times the rent and no recent evictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12458 Lakeside Parkway have any available units?
12458 Lakeside Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 12458 Lakeside Parkway have?
Some of 12458 Lakeside Parkway's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12458 Lakeside Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
12458 Lakeside Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12458 Lakeside Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 12458 Lakeside Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 12458 Lakeside Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 12458 Lakeside Parkway offers parking.
Does 12458 Lakeside Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12458 Lakeside Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12458 Lakeside Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 12458 Lakeside Parkway has a pool.
Does 12458 Lakeside Parkway have accessible units?
No, 12458 Lakeside Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 12458 Lakeside Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 12458 Lakeside Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12458 Lakeside Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 12458 Lakeside Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
