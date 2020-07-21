12149 Olmstead Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Traditional Style Home with Space Galore!! Move in Ready!! Features include: Double staircase, step down family room with a gorgeous stone fireplace. Eat in Kitchen with double oven, french doors lead to formal dining, Hardwood like floors through downstairs and upstairs. No carpet! Spacious Owner's Suite and bath with separate vanities, soaking jacuzzi tub and more! Huge fenced backyard with a covered porch side porch to enjoy at anytime! Lawn Maintenance include as well as Access to the community pool! Don't miss out on this Super Nice Home!