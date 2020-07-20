11728 Palmer Court

Amenities

Renovated Two Story 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in Swim/Tennis Community...FREE Lawn Care! - This spacious 3 bed/2.5 Bath renovated dollhouse is located in Fayetteville's Swim/Tennis community River's Edge.



New upgraded flooring---simulated hardwoods and tweed carpeting-- and paint run throughout this well-kept home, along with other updates that you'll appreciate. There's a living room/or formal dining room as well as a separate family room, complete with fireplace---plenty of room for the family to spread out!



The Eat-in kitchen features tile flooring, solid wood cabinetry and all of the expected appliances.



Upstairs, two secondary bedrooms share a hallway bath, while the master bedroom is truly a suite: There's a walk-in closet, and a full bath en suite, complete with garden tub and separate shower.



A two car garage w/ Auto Opener completes this lovely family-friendly home.



Never Worry About Mowing the Yard Again! All Landscaping Included in the Rental Rate: Mowing, Shrub Maintenance, Mulching, Edging, Removing Leaves in Fall, Gutter Cleaning, and 6 Step Application for Weed Elimination and Lawn Fertilization! You'll have a gorgeous lawn with none of the work!



Call Mike for More Information Including Viewing Times and Requirements to Lease ...(404) 205-1663



Small pets ok with non-refundable deposit. No large dogs. No aggressive breeds. No vouchers.



More information including photos, application and qualification criteria are online: RENTWITHREMAX.COM



Act now! Fayetteville properties don't hang around!



