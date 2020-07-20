All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
11728 Palmer Court
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:20 AM

11728 Palmer Court

11728 Palmer Court · No Longer Available
Location

11728 Palmer Court, Clayton County, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Renovated Two Story 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in Swim/Tennis Community...FREE Lawn Care! - This spacious 3 bed/2.5 Bath renovated dollhouse is located in Fayetteville's Swim/Tennis community River's Edge.

New upgraded flooring---simulated hardwoods and tweed carpeting-- and paint run throughout this well-kept home, along with other updates that you'll appreciate. There's a living room/or formal dining room as well as a separate family room, complete with fireplace---plenty of room for the family to spread out!

The Eat-in kitchen features tile flooring, solid wood cabinetry and all of the expected appliances.

Upstairs, two secondary bedrooms share a hallway bath, while the master bedroom is truly a suite: There's a walk-in closet, and a full bath en suite, complete with garden tub and separate shower.

A two car garage w/ Auto Opener completes this lovely family-friendly home.

Never Worry About Mowing the Yard Again! All Landscaping Included in the Rental Rate: Mowing, Shrub Maintenance, Mulching, Edging, Removing Leaves in Fall, Gutter Cleaning, and 6 Step Application for Weed Elimination and Lawn Fertilization! You'll have a gorgeous lawn with none of the work!

Call Mike for More Information Including Viewing Times and Requirements to Lease ...(404) 205-1663

Small pets ok with non-refundable deposit. No large dogs. No aggressive breeds. No vouchers.

More information including photos, application and qualification criteria are online: RENTWITHREMAX.COM

Act now! Fayetteville properties don't hang around!

(RLNE4986977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

