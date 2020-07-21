All apartments in Clayton County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:01 PM

10840 Sunfield Way

10840 Sunfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

10840 Sunfield Way, Clayton County, GA 30228

Welcome Home! This is the perfect Rental Home! This LOVELY 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has been fully renovated, and is available for February Move-in! Features include: Owners Retreat w/ HUGE spa-style bathroom. Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Walk-in Closet, LinenCloset, tons of room to get rady or wind down from your day. Spacious Family room w/ lovely Fireplace Mantle, easy care flooring Cabinets Galore in the Spacious Kitchen w/ additional Dining area. Front and Back Yards to enjoy and play. 2 Car Garage. Awesome Location, schools, shopping, commuter routes! Don't let this one get away! APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application . TEXT AGENT: 470-494-2683

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10840 Sunfield Way have any available units?
10840 Sunfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 10840 Sunfield Way have?
Some of 10840 Sunfield Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10840 Sunfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
10840 Sunfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10840 Sunfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 10840 Sunfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 10840 Sunfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 10840 Sunfield Way offers parking.
Does 10840 Sunfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10840 Sunfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10840 Sunfield Way have a pool?
No, 10840 Sunfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 10840 Sunfield Way have accessible units?
No, 10840 Sunfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10840 Sunfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10840 Sunfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10840 Sunfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10840 Sunfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
