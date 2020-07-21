10840 Sunfield Way

Amenities
Welcome Home! This is the perfect Rental Home! This LOVELY 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home has been fully renovated, and is available for February Move-in! Features include: Owners Retreat w/ HUGE spa-style bathroom. Soaking Tub, Separate Shower, Walk-in Closet, LinenCloset, tons of room to get rady or wind down from your day. Spacious Family room w/ lovely Fireplace Mantle, easy care flooring Cabinets Galore in the Spacious Kitchen w/ additional Dining area. Front and Back Yards to enjoy and play. 2 Car Garage. Awesome Location, schools, shopping, commuter routes! Don't let this one get away! APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application . TEXT AGENT: 470-494-2683