790 MARKET PLACE Court

Beautiful 3/2.5 Craftsman Home not far from the CDC, Emory, 285, on a cul-de-sac a lot with big back private patio. Rocking Chair Front Porch. Big Living Room with Built In Bookcases, Separate Dining Room w/Dry Bar, HUGE Corian Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Island, Recessed Lights, Oversized Pantry and Tile Backsplash. Hardwoods, Berber carpet upstairs. Tile Baths, floors. Big Master Bath and Room Sized Master Closet with complete California closet system. No smokers and no pets allowed. Must have excellent credit (700+). https://youtu.be/n2oCBrPPnGg