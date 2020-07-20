All apartments in Clarkston
790 MARKET PLACE Court
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

790 MARKET PLACE Court

790 Market Place Court · No Longer Available
Location

790 Market Place Court, Clarkston, GA 30021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful 3/2.5 Craftsman Home not far from the CDC, Emory, 285, on a cul-de-sac a lot with big back private patio. Rocking Chair Front Porch. Big Living Room with Built In Bookcases, Separate Dining Room w/Dry Bar, HUGE Corian Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Island, Recessed Lights, Oversized Pantry and Tile Backsplash. Hardwoods, Berber carpet upstairs. Tile Baths, floors. Big Master Bath and Room Sized Master Closet with complete California closet system. No smokers and no pets allowed. Must have excellent credit (700+). https://youtu.be/n2oCBrPPnGg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 MARKET PLACE Court have any available units?
790 MARKET PLACE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
What amenities does 790 MARKET PLACE Court have?
Some of 790 MARKET PLACE Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 MARKET PLACE Court currently offering any rent specials?
790 MARKET PLACE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 MARKET PLACE Court pet-friendly?
No, 790 MARKET PLACE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarkston.
Does 790 MARKET PLACE Court offer parking?
Yes, 790 MARKET PLACE Court offers parking.
Does 790 MARKET PLACE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 MARKET PLACE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 MARKET PLACE Court have a pool?
No, 790 MARKET PLACE Court does not have a pool.
Does 790 MARKET PLACE Court have accessible units?
No, 790 MARKET PLACE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 790 MARKET PLACE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 790 MARKET PLACE Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 790 MARKET PLACE Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 MARKET PLACE Court does not have units with air conditioning.
