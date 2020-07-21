All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

944 Mill Creek Ave

944 Mill Creek Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

944 Mill Creek Avenue, Cherokee County, GA 30115

Amenities

pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Stunning 5 beds, 3 baths home in The Falls at Mill Creek neighborhood of Canton!

Move-In Special of $300 off of first month's rent!!

This is a beautiful 5 bedroom home with welcoming hardwood foyer, kitchen with breakfast area, family room, formal dining area, and more!!!

The Falls at Mill Creek is a fabulous D.R. Horton community located in booming Cherokee County. With growth, growth, growth all around, this outstanding swim/tennis community is located just 15 minutes from Alpharetta, 25 minutes from Georgia 400 and minutes from Highway 575 which leads to Interstate 75.

Canton is a vibrant community that offers a welcoming blend of charm, progressive spirit and endless opportunities for all. In Canton, you'll find exciting and new possibilities for growth within an authentic, inviting community that deeply cares about the City's future and unrivaled quality of life. Conveniently located between Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains, Canton offers scenic views of foothills and the Etowah River, flowing through the City. Canton has great shopping, dining, events, arts, and exceptional parks. Canton holds something for everyone.

Tenant must obtain renters liability insurance prior to occupying the home.

Upon notification of approval, the reservation fee must be paid and possession of the property must be taken within 30 days of the approval date. The property will continue to be advertised and additional applications will be accepted until a reservation fee is submitted to our office. The reservation fee will be used for the First Full Month's rent.

PLEASE NOTE: The property will be leased to the first approved applicant that submits the reservation fee.

If Approved, a Security Deposit equal to one months rent and a Move-In fee of $250.00 will be due in our office prior to move in.

PMI Georgia approves rental applications based on a scoring system that includes verification of employment, NET income, rental history, criminal background check, credit check and debt to income ratio. Everyone who will occupy the home over the age of 18 must complete a rental application.

TO QUALIFY YOU MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA:
**Employed in Georgia and able to provide proof of income for the last 30 days. Pay-stubs are acceptable proof of income. Bank statements are not accepted for proof of income. Self-employed applicants must submit recent Tax returns.

**Monthly income must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount.

**Good rental history from a Landlord for the last 2 years. NO negative references, current evictions or unpaid rental collections. Verification from a friend or family member only will lower your score.

**The following items will lower your score: Newly employed (less than a year), Low credit score or No credit file, Residential history verified by a friend or family member, History of late rental payments, NSF's, Dispossessory court filings, Bankruptcy, Increase in rent, Past Evictions, Negative residential info.

**Active Bankruptcy, Eviction in Progress, No Residential History or Multiple Residential Collections can result in an automatic Denial of your application

**All applicants MUST upload a picture ID and proof of income or your application will be considered incomplete.

**The application fee is $65.00 per applicant. Please note that a $5 convenience fee will be charged in addition for completing the application online.

*****Self Showing Instructions*****
PMI Georgia Automated Showings & Property Info
Tel: (678) 916-9469

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

