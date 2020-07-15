505 Canton Ct

Amenities

garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Excellent Schools - Beautiful Cherokee County - NEVER RENTED BEFORE! Welcome home! This wonderful two story home is located in The Falls at Mill Creek HOA community. Pool, Tennis, Side-walks, and wonderful schools. Near Shoppes and County Parks. Formal Dining, Kitchen, Keeping room, Butler's pantry, Double Garage, Two story Den and half bath all on main level. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry located upstairs. Come by and tour. Pets are not permitted, and smoking is not allowed. Privacy Fencing and level driveway and yards.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4492920)