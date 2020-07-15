All apartments in Cherokee County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

505 Canton Ct

505 Canton Court · (404) 428-8304
Location

505 Canton Court, Cherokee County, GA 30115

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Canton Ct · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Excellent Schools - Beautiful Cherokee County - NEVER RENTED BEFORE! Welcome home! This wonderful two story home is located in The Falls at Mill Creek HOA community. Pool, Tennis, Side-walks, and wonderful schools. Near Shoppes and County Parks. Formal Dining, Kitchen, Keeping room, Butler's pantry, Double Garage, Two story Den and half bath all on main level. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry located upstairs. Come by and tour. Pets are not permitted, and smoking is not allowed. Privacy Fencing and level driveway and yards.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4492920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Canton Ct have any available units?
505 Canton Ct has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 505 Canton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
505 Canton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Canton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 505 Canton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 505 Canton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 505 Canton Ct offers parking.
Does 505 Canton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Canton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Canton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 505 Canton Ct has a pool.
Does 505 Canton Ct have accessible units?
No, 505 Canton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Canton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Canton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Canton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Canton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
