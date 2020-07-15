All apartments in Cherokee County
205 Holly Chase Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

205 Holly Chase Court

205 Holly Chase Court · (770) 592-9699
Location

205 Holly Chase Court, Cherokee County, GA 30114

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2171 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous rental in sought after Bridgemill Community in the Sixes Elementary School District! Kitchen is in the middle of being renovated with granite and SS appliances. Exterior is getting a fresh paint job!!! You won't want to miss this opportunity! Spacious floor plan with kitchen open to breakfast area and family room with fireplace. Separate, formal dining room, formal living room and breakfast room off kitchen. From breakfast room, you enter the relaxing screened porch overlooking patio and level, fenced in backyard. Master suite with sitting area and master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Holly Chase Court have any available units?
205 Holly Chase Court has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 Holly Chase Court have?
Some of 205 Holly Chase Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Holly Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
205 Holly Chase Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Holly Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 205 Holly Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherokee County.
Does 205 Holly Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 205 Holly Chase Court offers parking.
Does 205 Holly Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Holly Chase Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Holly Chase Court have a pool?
No, 205 Holly Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 205 Holly Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 205 Holly Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Holly Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Holly Chase Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Holly Chase Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Holly Chase Court does not have units with air conditioning.
