205 Holly Chase Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous rental in sought after Bridgemill Community in the Sixes Elementary School District! Kitchen is in the middle of being renovated with granite and SS appliances. Exterior is getting a fresh paint job!!! You won't want to miss this opportunity! Spacious floor plan with kitchen open to breakfast area and family room with fireplace. Separate, formal dining room, formal living room and breakfast room off kitchen. From breakfast room, you enter the relaxing screened porch overlooking patio and level, fenced in backyard. Master suite with sitting area and master bath with double vanity, garden tub and separate shower.