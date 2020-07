Amenities

13 Doe Tail Court



Rent - $1350



Great Brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Isle of Hope Area of Savannah! Zoned for the Isle of Hope Elementary School!



New Carpet throughout! 2-Car Garage! Large Fenced back yard w/storage shed. Beautiful brick wood burning fireplace! White Appliances with smooth-top stove & side-by-side fridge w/water & ice on door. Eat-in Kitchen. Alarm system installed - monitoring would be the renter's expense. Vaulted ceilings in the main living areas. Some Gas - for sure the hot water heater. Isle of Hope Elementary School District!