3335 Turngate Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Stunning 3 bed / 3.5 bath townhome in highly desirable Turnbury Gates! Open layout on the main level featuring a spacious family room with built-in bookcases, dining area, chef's kitchen w/ stainless appliances, breakfast area, sunroom, and large deck. Master bedroom is complete with a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in custom closet, and spa-like master bath. Large secondary bedrooms w/ private en-suites. This gated community is close to shopping, restaurants and features a community pool, green space, dog walk, and a pavilion perfect for entertaining! 1 minute drive to Wholefoods, Wal-Mart, Kroger, Publix, BP, Chase, Primrose School; 3-minute drive to Keswick Park with renovated playground, tennis and basketball courts.