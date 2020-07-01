All apartments in Chamblee
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

3335 Turngate Ct

3335 Turngate Court · No Longer Available
Location

3335 Turngate Court, Chamblee, GA 30341
Downtown Chamblee

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning 3 bed / 3.5 bath townhome in highly desirable Turnbury Gates! Open layout on the main level featuring a spacious family room with built-in bookcases, dining area, chef's kitchen w/ stainless appliances, breakfast area, sunroom, and large deck. Master bedroom is complete with a vaulted ceiling, a large walk-in custom closet, and spa-like master bath. Large secondary bedrooms w/ private en-suites. This gated community is close to shopping, restaurants and features a community pool, green space, dog walk, and a pavilion perfect for entertaining! 1 minute drive to Wholefoods, Wal-Mart, Kroger, Publix, BP, Chase, Primrose School; 3-minute drive to Keswick Park with renovated playground, tennis and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Turngate Ct have any available units?
3335 Turngate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 3335 Turngate Ct have?
Some of 3335 Turngate Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Turngate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Turngate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Turngate Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 Turngate Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3335 Turngate Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Turngate Ct offers parking.
Does 3335 Turngate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Turngate Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Turngate Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3335 Turngate Ct has a pool.
Does 3335 Turngate Ct have accessible units?
No, 3335 Turngate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Turngate Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 Turngate Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 Turngate Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3335 Turngate Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

