2443 Gatebury Cir
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:44 AM

2443 Gatebury Cir

2443 Gatebury Circle · (478) 957-7730
2443 Gatebury Circle, Chamblee, GA 30341
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
pool
This Townhome sits perfectly in a Prime Location. Walkable to Whole Foods, Starbucks and Much More! Well-appointed Kitchen with Center Island, Detailed Cabinets with Pull-out Organizers, Granite Counters, and Stainless Appliances. Living Room with Fireplace and French Doors that Open to Covered Deck. Separate Dining Room. Oversized Master features Large Walk-In Closet, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. Additional two rooms are spacious too. Hardwoods on Main. Soaring 10 Ft Ceilings. NEW AC. New Paint. Minimum of one year but you are welcome to ask for multi-year lease.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 2443 Gatebury Cir have any available units?
2443 Gatebury Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chamblee, GA.
What amenities does 2443 Gatebury Cir have?
Some of 2443 Gatebury Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 Gatebury Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Gatebury Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Gatebury Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2443 Gatebury Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chamblee.
Does 2443 Gatebury Cir offer parking?
No, 2443 Gatebury Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2443 Gatebury Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Gatebury Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Gatebury Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2443 Gatebury Cir has a pool.
Does 2443 Gatebury Cir have accessible units?
No, 2443 Gatebury Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Gatebury Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 Gatebury Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 Gatebury Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2443 Gatebury Cir has units with air conditioning.
