Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway. Enjoy entertaining exhibits at the TELLUS SCIENCE MUSEUM and the serene walking trails of PINE MOUNTAIN and RED TOP MOUNTAIN STATE PARK. These affordable apartments are uniquely designed featuring one, two, three, and four bedroom homes with fabulous open kitchens with energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Somerset Club Apartments, take advantage of the resident activities and community amenities with resort-style pool with sundeck and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Somerset Club offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.



ConcordRENTS is the national leader in high quality, customer focused property management of multifamily affordable rental housing communities. Equal Housing Opportunity. Learn more abou