Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Somerset Club Apartments

91 Somerset Club Dr SE · (786) 828-5683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA 30121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,020

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,020

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,020

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 709 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,165

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1209 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,199

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Somerset Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway. Enjoy entertaining exhibits at the TELLUS SCIENCE MUSEUM and the serene walking trails of PINE MOUNTAIN and RED TOP MOUNTAIN STATE PARK. These affordable apartments are uniquely designed featuring one, two, three, and four bedroom homes with fabulous open kitchens with energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

At Somerset Club Apartments, take advantage of the resident activities and community amenities with resort-style pool with sundeck and heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Somerset Club offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.

ConcordRENTS is the national leader in high quality, customer focused property management of multifamily affordable rental housing communities. Equal Housing Opportunity. Learn more abou

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $375-$450
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: 30lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Somerset Club Apartments have any available units?
Somerset Club Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Somerset Club Apartments have?
Some of Somerset Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Somerset Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Somerset Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Somerset Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Somerset Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Somerset Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Somerset Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Somerset Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Somerset Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Somerset Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Somerset Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Somerset Club Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Somerset Club Apartments has accessible units.
Does Somerset Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Somerset Club Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Somerset Club Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Somerset Club Apartments has units with air conditioning.
