3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
2 Units Available
The Vineyards
11 Sheffield Pl, Cartersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Located close to plenty of dining, shopping and entertainment options. Units offer washer/dryer hookup, ice maker, walk-in closets and more. Community includes gym, parking, clubhouse and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1209 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
20 Pointe North Drive
20 Pointe North Drive, Cartersville, GA
COMMERCIAL Office Space. Three units Available. Unit 107,108, and 109. 5 Offices in each unit with a bath and kitchenette. Computer and printer room. THIS IS NOT A RESIDENTIAL LEASE!!!!!!
Results within 1 mile of Cartersville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Middlebrook Dr
11 Middlebrook Drive, Bartow County, GA
Cartersville - Property Id: 298177 Nice Townhome in Gated Community 4bedrooms 2 bath with a fenced in backyard and 1 car garage. Great locations close to everything. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Hampton Drive
26 Hampton Drive, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
$250 Promotion at move-in! - $250 Promotion at move-in! 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Cartersville. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. Other Features: Electrical fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Cartersville
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26 Samuel Way NW
26 Samuel Way, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shepard Ct, Paulding County, GA
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
292 Hunt Creek Drive
292 Hunt Creek Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1940 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4950 Cedar St.
4950 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents receive private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet park, and gazebo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
43 Culver Ridge Drive
43 Culver Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1601 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Hill Court
77 Pine Hill Court, Paulding County, GA
Available July 21. Don't miss out on this rare 6 bedroom 3.5 bath rental in Seven Hills! The property features an open floor plan with kitchen providing a view to the family room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
391 Cleburne Place
391 Cleburne Place, Paulding County, GA
Fantastic home with plenty of living space! Open concept living with Large kitchen, SS appliances, island, and granite counters. Washer and Dryer are included in rental price. Generously sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
40 Dennis Circle
40 Dennis Court, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1140 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,140 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
6302 Howell Cobb Court
6302 Howell Cobb Court, Cobb County, GA
Owner Has Over $4 Million In The Land, Property & Upgrades. RARE FIND!!! Distinctive Custom Georgian Home Built With Uncompromising Quality & Craftsmanship. Gorgeous Barrel Dome Entry With Wonderful Open Plan.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1254 sqft
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1425 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
321 Bethel Drive
321 Bethel Drive, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2270 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
411 Bennett Farms Place
411 Bennett Farms Place, Cherokee County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
529 Bass Pte NW
529 Bass Pointe Northwest, Acworth, GA
Spacious and Updated Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5777 Fairwood Trace
5777 Fairwood Trace, Cobb County, GA
Brookstone II / Harrison HS - This elegant West Cobb executive home won't last long.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3638 Memorial Parkway NW
3638 Memorial Parkway Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3539 Butler Springs Trce NW
3539 Butler Springs Trace, Acworth, GA
Available 07/01/20 Kennesaw property - Property Id: 289193 Beautiful single family Kennesaw home, brick front, in a well maintained, scenic fun, family oriented neighborhood in a great location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
147 Aztec Way SE
147 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1132 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
