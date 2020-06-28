/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 6:37 AM
9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cartersville, GA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
9 Units Available
Somerset Club Apartments
91 Somerset Club Dr SE, Cartersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$912
1086 sqft
Ideal location. Ideal price. Ideal lifestyle. Somerset Club Apartments in Cartersville, GA is located off Smiley Ingram Road, with easy access to Interstate 75 and Canton Highway.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
9 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments (GA)
531 Grassdale Rd, Cartersville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1140 sqft
Enjoy serene apartment units that include a fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. The grounds have fitness-friendly amenities, including a large pool, a volleyball court and a tennis court. Situated off Grassdale Road near the Cartersville Medical Center.
Results within 1 mile of Cartersville
1 of 1
Last updated June 27 at 09:59am
1 Unit Available
12 Luwanda Trail
12 Luwanda Trail, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1628 sqft
- (RLNE3370205)
1 of 20
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
31 Timber Ridge Drive
31 Timber Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
Hot Listing for rent! 2br/2.5ba town home in the city of Cartersville. Airy great room with fireplace, dining room, laundry on main, half bath on main, both bedrooms have attached baths, fenced backyard with storage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
13 Jordan Rd
13 Jordan Rd SE, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1239 sqft
Great location, approx 1200 sqft, newly renovated, large rooms, huge kitchen, 4 sided brick, must see!
1 of 17
Last updated June 28 at 07:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Timber Ridge Drive
107 Timber Ridge Dr, Bartow County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1392 sqft
Rently located on back door.
Results within 10 miles of Cartersville
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
7 Units Available
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1157 sqft
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
$
11 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 28 at 06:07am
16 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1133 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Similar Pages
Cartersville 2 BedroomsCartersville 3 BedroomsCartersville Apartments with BalconyCartersville Apartments with Garage
Cartersville Apartments with GymCartersville Apartments with ParkingCartersville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GA