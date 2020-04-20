3232 Brockenhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with all the bells and whistles located in the sought-after Mill Creek school district. Upgraded flooring throughout and light fixtures, stainless steel appliances (including double ovens!) and upgraded cabinets with granite countertops! Neutral colors throughout. Two spacious master suites with separate tub and shower, spacious landing great for a reading nook or home-office. Private backyard with patio to relax and enjoy nature or a Cappuccino. Swimming pool community, close to Mall of Georgia, shopping and entertainment.