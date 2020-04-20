All apartments in Buford
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3232 Brockenhurst Drive

3232 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast · (404) 966-6377
Location

3232 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Buford, GA 30519

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1660 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Gorgeous, 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with all the bells and whistles located in the sought-after Mill Creek school district. Upgraded flooring throughout and light fixtures, stainless steel appliances (including double ovens!) and upgraded cabinets with granite countertops! Neutral colors throughout. Two spacious master suites with separate tub and shower, spacious landing great for a reading nook or home-office. Private backyard with patio to relax and enjoy nature or a Cappuccino. Swimming pool community, close to Mall of Georgia, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Brockenhurst Drive have any available units?
3232 Brockenhurst Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3232 Brockenhurst Drive have?
Some of 3232 Brockenhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Brockenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Brockenhurst Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Brockenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3232 Brockenhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buford.
Does 3232 Brockenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3232 Brockenhurst Drive does offer parking.
Does 3232 Brockenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 Brockenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Brockenhurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3232 Brockenhurst Drive has a pool.
Does 3232 Brockenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3232 Brockenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Brockenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3232 Brockenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3232 Brockenhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3232 Brockenhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
