pet friendly apartments
85 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Buford, GA
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Results within 1 mile of Buford
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
744 Laura Jean Ct
744 Laura Jean Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3738 sqft
Never Leased before, original owners! Homesouth's popular "Highgrove" plan w/upgraded stone elevation. Hardwoods in all main living areas, stairs and upstairs halls. Formal Dining + separate study w/french doors.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3059 Woodward Down Trail
3059 Woodward Down Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1979 sqft
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Buford
Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
45 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
18 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,277
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes within a gorgeous landscape. Tenants enjoy access to on-site laundry, a barbecue area and business center. Sneak away to Rock Springs Park during free time. Easy access to I-85.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy, Suwanee, GA
Studio
$1,210
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1136 sqft
Beyond the idyllic location in the heart of Suwanee. Past the sleek and modern architectural façade. Rising above the standard trappings and all the pampered conveniences.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1061 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2998 sqft
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6291 Mountain Ridge Cir
6291 Mountain Ridge Circle, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3157 sqft
6291 Mountain Ridge Cir Available 08/08/20 Sugar Hill Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Bright open floorplan.
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
1955 Old Fountain Road
1955 Old Fountain Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1625 sqft
Gorgeous Ranch on 5.5 acres with inground pool and hottub. Garage has been enclosed to be a family room. Fenced in yard, outbuilding, and charming screen porch with hottub. Large unfinished daylight basement.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
2909 Sterling Drive Northwest
2909 Sterling Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2149 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2472 Lance Ridge Way
2472 Lance Ridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2734 sqft
**COMING SOON**Spacious 4 Bed / 3 ba house in great school district in swim community! BRAND NEW CARPET - Great home in a sought after, well kept family community. 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, open floor plan with beautiful fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2940 Maple Park Place
2940 Maple Park Place, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1736 sqft
MOVE IN READY! PERFECT TIMING to move over a holiday weekend! Gorgeous open floor plan and a end unit townhome in Lanier Walk. Fantastic location close to shopping, Northside Hospital and Lake Lanier! Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
2720 Ivy Mill Drive
2720 Ivy Mill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1941 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1735 Pheasant Run
1735 Pheasant Run, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1300 sqft
This delightful home located in Lawrenceville, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Drive down the tree-lined street, past the large front yard, mixed material exterior, and into the two-car attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
332 Hickory Haven Terrace
332 Hickory Haven Terrace Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,320
2800 sqft
$2320 a month. Lawn care included in the rent price. North Gwinnett School District, guest suite on the main, chef's kitchen overlooking family room, large master suite. Private backyard. Amenity filled community
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
306 Knelston Oak Dr
306 Knelston Oak Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1696 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 townhome in an UPSCALE gated swim community. Includes all appliances, ref with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, laundry upstairs, hardwoods on main level and beige carpet upstairs. The fireplace with gas logs.
