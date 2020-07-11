/
luxury apartments
242 Luxury Apartments for rent in Buford, GA
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1426 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1804 Pine Tree Dr
1804 Pine Tree Drive, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
775 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo on Lake Lanier - Property Id: 307251 Beautifully remodeled Condo set in the trees! Direct access to Lake Lanier. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/307251 Property Id 307251 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5883201)
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
6121 Stillwater Trail
6121 Stillwater Trail, Buford, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3001 sqft
Gorgeous floor plan with Master on Main. Beautiful and well maintained 3 sides Brick Single Family House. Hardwood Floor throughout on Main Level. Open Concept High Ceiling and View to Family Room from kitchen. Huge leveled Private Backyard.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
57 Units Available
Broadstone Sugar Hill
5010 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1389 sqft
The heart of Sugar Hill revolves around local pride. Flourish in a classic southern community without giving up the spoils of urban living. Stroll down Broad Street and enjoy mom-and-pop boutiques, unique shopping, and fresh farm-to-table dining.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln
5542 Leaf Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Beautiful home in Buford! - Gorgeous 2 story with bedroom on main e full bath. Open concept floor plan. Hardwood floor on main, granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances in kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1055 Sycamore Smt
1055 Sycamore Summit, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1828 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,828 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3912 Brockenhurst Drive
3912 Brockenhurst Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2022 sqft
Beautiful town-home features lots of upgrades through out and perfect location.
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3186 Striped Maple Cove
3186 Striped Maple Cove, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2566 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
744 Laura Jean Ct
744 Laura Jean Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3738 sqft
Never Leased before, original owners! Homesouth's popular "Highgrove" plan w/upgraded stone elevation. Hardwoods in all main living areas, stairs and upstairs halls. Formal Dining + separate study w/french doors.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
6208 Park Leaf Walk
6208 Park Leaf Walk, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3695 sqft
6208 Park Leaf Walk Available 08/03/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in Buford - MUST SEE! - Main level: formal living room, formal dinning room, game room or library, or office room, family room with fireplace, dinning area, kitchen with huge island,
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1245 Brynhill Court
1245 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
2923 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3733 Roxtree Trace
3733 Roxtree Trace, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
4214 sqft
This incredible Cul-de-Sac home is move in ready! Updated kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
5228 City Walk Drive
5228 City Walk Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new townhouse available to rent in Buford. Come discover a dynamic lifestyle at City Walk Buford! Here you'll find an offering of craftsman-style townhomes with open-concept luxury designs.
Last updated July 9 at 08:43pm
Contact for Availability
6321 Green Oak Rdg
6321 Green Oak Ridge, Hall County, GA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Get a chance to live in the well sought after Four Seasons on Lake Lanier. This is a great opportunity to live in this wonderful community. Have access to a private deck and enjoy all of the great amenities that this community has to offer.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3513 Huddlestone Lane
3513 Huddlestone Lane Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,890
3087 sqft
NO More Applications being taken!!! Owner will make decision next week. Stately, well maintained home near mall of Georgia. Home looks and smells brand new inside! New hardwood floors, paint and carpet.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4659 Mcever View Drive
4659 Mcever View Dr, Sugar Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
For more information, contact Nora O'Donnell at (404) 402-7838. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6729259 to view more pictures of this property.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2371 Walkers Glen Lane
2371 Walkers Glen Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
6253 sqft
Stunning executive home with grand two story foyer and spiral staircase. Spacious floor plan with master suite on main, large secondary bedrooms, tons of hardwoods, designer carpet.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2570 CHANDLER Grove
2570 Chandler Grove Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2063 sqft
TWO STORY TRADITIONAL HOME LOCATED IN POPULAR CHANDLER GROVE. GREAT LOCATION JUST MINUTES FROM THE MALL OF GEORGIA. HOME OFFERS LARGE FAMILY ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN, PATIO OVERLOOKS LARGE BACKYARD.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3538 Clarecastle Drive
3538 Clarecastle Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2570 sqft
TWO STORY FOYER, HARDWOOD FLOOR, KITCHEN WITH STAINED CABINETS, ISLAND WITH GRANITE CTOPS. OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM W/COZY STONE MASONRY WOOD BURNING FP. 9" CEILING ON MAIN. LARGE VAULTED MASTER SUITE, WALK IN CLOSET. VAULTED CEILING IN ALL BEDROOMS.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3290 Hallmark Lane
3290 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2592 sqft
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6703466 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard.
Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
1197 Richland Trace
1197 Richland Trace Northeast, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1515 sqft
$1,525 – 3 Bed /3 Bath single family house! Beautiful house w/ hardwood floors all the way with new painting, high ceilings and fireplace . Kitchen has new appliances included. House has car garage and fenced backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
5200 Sugar Crest Dr
5200 Sugar Crest Drive, Sugar Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1536 sqft
Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. - Great location in Sugar Hill! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths. Nice private backyard for entertaining. Open, large living room with cathedral ceiling. Large eat in kitchen.
