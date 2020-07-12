42 Apartments for rent in Brunswick, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Country Club Estates
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:32pm
3 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1205 sqft
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
24 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
28 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 30 at 02:11pm
2 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1162 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
1325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Old Town
1408 Monck Street
1408 Monck St, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
525 sqft
This is an apartment inside a building located in Brunswick. This apartment is small with new everything. Apartment features a kitchen with refrigerator and stove/oven, 2 small bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry closet, and, great room.
1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
294 Windridge Drive
294 Windridge Dr, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Available June 15th, This all one level duplex is conveniently located near schools, college, hospital and shopping. Washer/dryer hook up, split bedroom floor plan, open living area, one year lease, non-smoking

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
110 N Palm Villas Court
110 N Palm Villas Ct, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2523 sqft
Island living at its finest with this elegant and spacious brick condominium. Very close to the village area with 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. With over 2,500 sq. ft.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,968
1772 sqft
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 6th Ave
301 Sixth Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
"The Island Copper Roof House," is a raised duplex. For rent is the left side (as you are looking at the home) with one bedroom and one full bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
191 Promise Lane
191 Promise Ln Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1651 sqft
This is a beautiful, newly remolded townhouse, with granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, all new appliances, new shelving and lots of storage, in both the closets and partially floored attic.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
507 Reserve Lane
507 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1014 Demere Road
1014 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1340 sqft
Great 3 bedroom furnished vacation rental. Living space is all on the second floor. Ground floor included a large 2 car garage and screened in porch. Upstairs there is a large open living room and dining room with adjacent kitchen.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
Newer Construction townhome backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
232 Tennessee Ave
232 Tennessee Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1816 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.
City Guide for Brunswick, GA

Georgia-living just doesn't get any sweeter than right here in Brunswick, where a renter can find a beautiful mix of country-urban-beach-bummin' lifestyles. So, if you're ready to rent in this sweet-southern city, read on for some great local renting tips.

This is truly a charming little town. So much so that people still say, "yes ma'am" and "yessir" (And here we were thinking that was a lost art…). Neighborhoods are more like tight-knit families than random people who happen to live next to each other. Centuries-old, moss-covered oak trees surround centuries-old southern homes where the nostalgic can step back in time, and rent back in time for that matter. There are neighborhoods with houses that look like they came straight out of Gone With the Wind. There are college-kid neighborhoods around campus. Or, if you prefer a country club neighborhood with new construction, there's plenty of that to go around as well. To find your niche, just take a drive around the city one day, have a beer at Spanky's Marshside, visit the local churches, and chat with your future neighbors as you explore all the different nooks and crannies of town.

There are all kinds of different people around here, different streets, different cul-de-sac's, and choosing the right neighborhood will be the most important decision for a renter, especially those moving to town with young kids. Besides wisely-picking your new stomping grounds, everything else is pretty simple. Rental rates are low, ranging from $300 - $1,300. There are a variety of rentals available, with everything from cheap apartments to cabanas, cottages, villas, bungalows, Victorians, ranch homes, townhomes, and trailers. You can live downtown, riverside, marsh-side, or just a stones-throw from the beach, and, as a bonus, you're never too far from a good fishing spot.

When it comes to amenities, local apartment communities tend to come with lots of extra luxuries. Resort-style swimming pools, playgrounds, clubhouses, theaters, fitness centers, tennis courts, hot tubs, business centers, car care centers, and volleyball courts are common perks for local renters.

Those moving to town with pets will have their work cut out for them. There are a few cat and dog-friendly rentals in town, however pet policies vary from place to place and those bringing along furry family members should call around to secure a pet friendly pad.

Now you're ready to rent like a local Brunswickian. Have fun out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brunswick, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brunswick apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

