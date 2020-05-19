7180 Silk Tree Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main. Private Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Private Master; New Paint through out the home; New tile flooring in bathroom, 2 car garage, Wooded private backyard;Located in the desirable Braselton community across from Chateau Elan and convenient I-85 and nearby shopping, restaurants, NE Georgia Hospital, and the Mulberry Walking Trails. Neighborhood features clubshouse, pool/tennis and playground.