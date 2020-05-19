All apartments in Braselton
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:57 PM

7180 Silk Tree Pointe

7180 Silk Tree Point · (678) 765-8383
Location

7180 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA 30517
Mulberry Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2192 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
All bedrooms on main; Loft area upstairs; one bedroom wih hardwood flooring; Formal Dining Room, Bright open floor plan, Great Room; Eat in kitchen, Powder on main. Private Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling, Private Master; New Paint through out the home; New tile flooring in bathroom, 2 car garage, Wooded private backyard;Located in the desirable Braselton community across from Chateau Elan and convenient I-85 and nearby shopping, restaurants, NE Georgia Hospital, and the Mulberry Walking Trails. Neighborhood features clubshouse, pool/tennis and playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7180 Silk Tree Pointe have any available units?
7180 Silk Tree Pointe has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7180 Silk Tree Pointe have?
Some of 7180 Silk Tree Pointe's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7180 Silk Tree Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
7180 Silk Tree Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7180 Silk Tree Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 7180 Silk Tree Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Braselton.
Does 7180 Silk Tree Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 7180 Silk Tree Pointe does offer parking.
Does 7180 Silk Tree Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7180 Silk Tree Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7180 Silk Tree Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 7180 Silk Tree Pointe has a pool.
Does 7180 Silk Tree Pointe have accessible units?
No, 7180 Silk Tree Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 7180 Silk Tree Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7180 Silk Tree Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does 7180 Silk Tree Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 7180 Silk Tree Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
