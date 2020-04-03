All apartments in Braselton


Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:46 PM

1855 Kathy Whitworth Drive

1855 Kathy Whitworth Drive · (404) 663-4303
Location

1855 Kathy Whitworth Drive, Braselton, GA 30517

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

6 Bed · 8 Bath · 12157 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
media room
This Magnificent home on a 3.15 acre lot is on Signature Hole #5 of the Exclusive Legends Course at Chateau Elan. Beautiful brick & stone exterior, creek w/ bridge & resort style pool with a waterfall offer a great escape at the end of a busy day. Five fireplaces including a covered outdoor area w/fireplace. Spacious Master retreat on main level, four private secondary ensuite bedrooms up plus a guest suite in terrace. Awesome gourmet kitchen, beamed ceiling & stone fireplace in keeping rm, custom bar & theater in terrace level. Unbelievable views from every room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

