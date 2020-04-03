1855 Kathy Whitworth Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool guest suite fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest suite media room

This Magnificent home on a 3.15 acre lot is on Signature Hole #5 of the Exclusive Legends Course at Chateau Elan. Beautiful brick & stone exterior, creek w/ bridge & resort style pool with a waterfall offer a great escape at the end of a busy day. Five fireplaces including a covered outdoor area w/fireplace. Spacious Master retreat on main level, four private secondary ensuite bedrooms up plus a guest suite in terrace. Awesome gourmet kitchen, beamed ceiling & stone fireplace in keeping rm, custom bar & theater in terrace level. Unbelievable views from every room!