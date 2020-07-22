All apartments in Bartow County
Home
/
Bartow County, GA
/
99 Evergreen Trail Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

99 Evergreen Trail Southeast

99 Evergreen Tr · No Longer Available
Location

99 Evergreen Tr, Bartow County, GA 30121

This cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment features central air, washer/dryer hook-ups, modern ceiling fans and lights, brand New Luxury vinyl plank flooring and modern sheek smokey wings gray paint. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counters top space plus we provide a stainless steel refrigerator and stove and dishwasher for you, just bring the dishes.

We are also are Super pet-friendly, and have no breed nor size restrictions. Please ask about our pet policy.

This apartment is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM.

For more info contact Shay Crawford, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:

Our renter criteria include:
1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account
2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES
3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =715.00 your take home pay must be $2145..00)
5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease
6.Must be 18 to apply
7.Online Rent Payment Required
8.No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00

We currently do not except SEC8
$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18

Rental Terms: Rent: $715.00, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: Starts at $800.00 and can go up from there based on rental history and credit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $715, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast have any available units?
99 Evergreen Trail Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast have?
Some of 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
99 Evergreen Trail Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast offer parking?
No, 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast have a pool?
No, 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast have accessible units?
No, 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 99 Evergreen Trail Southeast has units with air conditioning.
