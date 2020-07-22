99 Evergreen Trail Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment features central air, washer/dryer hook-ups, modern ceiling fans and lights, brand New Luxury vinyl plank flooring and modern sheek smokey wings gray paint. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counters top space plus we provide a stainless steel refrigerator and stove and dishwasher for you, just bring the dishes.



We are also are Super pet-friendly, and have no breed nor size restrictions. Please ask about our pet policy.



This apartment is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM.



For more info contact Shay Crawford, a Cordia Management leasing agent, by text or phone at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria which includes:



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =715.00 your take home pay must be $2145..00)

5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease

6.Must be 18 to apply

7.Online Rent Payment Required

8.No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00



We currently do not except SEC8

$60.00 Application Fee per Applicant over the age of 18



Rental Terms: Rent: $715.00, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: Starts at $800.00 and can go up from there based on rental history and credit.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

