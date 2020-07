Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Brick ranch with immediate access to I-75! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one level living! Full kitchen with all appliances, separate dining room, formal living room and step down den with a gorgeous stacked stone fireplace. Enjoy the all weather sun room on the back of the home. This home also has 2 driveways & plenty of room for your boat, camper or RV! Owner will maintain lawn at this property so no lawn mower is needed!