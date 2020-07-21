All apartments in Bartow County
Find more places like 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

10 Weeping Willow Ln NW

10 Weeping Willow Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10 Weeping Willow Lane Northwest, Bartow County, GA 30121

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful split foyer, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts a bonus room, plenty of cabinet space, newly remodeled, and has a great view! Located in the Cass school district, this home is only minutes away from I-75. This home will be ready soon -- call today!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW have any available units?
10 Weeping Willow Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartow County, GA.
What amenities does 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW have?
Some of 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
10 Weeping Willow Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW offer parking?
No, 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW does not offer parking.
Does 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW have a pool?
No, 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Weeping Willow Ln NW has units with air conditioning.
