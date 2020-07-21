10 Weeping Willow Ln NW

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful split foyer, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home boasts a bonus room, plenty of cabinet space, newly remodeled, and has a great view! Located in the Cass school district, this home is only minutes away from I-75. This home will be ready soon -- call today!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, visit our website to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit the Title One Management website.