6316 Wellington Way
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:20 PM
6316 Wellington Way
6316 Wellington Way
Location
6316 Wellington Way, Austell, GA 30106
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Solid home in move-in condition. Recent appliances and HVAC, painted, hardwoods. Private fenced yard, 1 car garage. Leases quickly easy showing. Fast decision.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6316 Wellington Way have any available units?
6316 Wellington Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austell, GA
.
What amenities does 6316 Wellington Way have?
Some of 6316 Wellington Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 6316 Wellington Way currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Wellington Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Wellington Way pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Wellington Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austell
.
Does 6316 Wellington Way offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Wellington Way offers parking.
Does 6316 Wellington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 Wellington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Wellington Way have a pool?
No, 6316 Wellington Way does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Wellington Way have accessible units?
No, 6316 Wellington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Wellington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 Wellington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6316 Wellington Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6316 Wellington Way has units with air conditioning.
