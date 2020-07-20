Private Community with Playground - Welcome Home! Large Living Room 4 bedroom split level house. Located in the Village on the Park A private community with a playground Fireplace in the living room Large Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook Dining area Laundry Room with washer and dryer connections Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings Private Master bathroom with Separate Shower and tub along with a Double Vanity. Plush clean carpet Double car garage
Not Accepting Housing at This Time
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2620 Park Avenue SW have any available units?
2620 Park Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 2620 Park Avenue SW have?
Some of 2620 Park Avenue SW's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Park Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Park Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.