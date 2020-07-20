All apartments in Austell
2620 Park Avenue SW

2620 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Park Avenue, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
garage
Private Community with Playground - Welcome Home!
Large Living Room
4 bedroom split level house.
Located in the Village on the Park
A private community with a playground
Fireplace in the living room
Large Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook
Dining area
Laundry Room with washer and dryer connections
Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings
Private Master bathroom with Separate Shower and tub along with a Double Vanity.
Plush clean carpet
Double car garage

Make your appointment to view your future home today!
Apply Now!

Not Accepting Housing at This Time

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2210897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 Park Avenue SW have any available units?
2620 Park Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 2620 Park Avenue SW have?
Some of 2620 Park Avenue SW's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 Park Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
2620 Park Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 Park Avenue SW pet-friendly?
No, 2620 Park Avenue SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austell.
Does 2620 Park Avenue SW offer parking?
Yes, 2620 Park Avenue SW offers parking.
Does 2620 Park Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2620 Park Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 Park Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 2620 Park Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 2620 Park Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 2620 Park Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 Park Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 Park Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2620 Park Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2620 Park Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
