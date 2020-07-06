All apartments in Austell
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:44 AM

2210 Parkside Dr

2210 Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Parkside Drive, Austell, GA 30106

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2210 Parkside Dr
Austell, GA 30106

Beautiful modern home in Austell!!! This lovely home features an open floor plan and low maintenance tile throughout. Spend cozy winter nights at your new living room's lovely fireplace with mantel. Soak in the summer sun on your back patio. The large kitchen and dining room open to the backyard and the kitchen has attractive blonde-wood cabinetry and granite counters. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a garden tub. The hall bath has high windows for extra lighting without sacrificing privacy. Other bedrooms are nice sized. There is plenty of storage space in the deep one car garage. Enjoy fine dining at the many local restaurants including Giovanni's Restaurant, Mexico Lindo Restaurant, C & D Jamerican Restaurant, Pacos Mexican Restaurant, Bay Breeze, Italian Oven, Red Lobster, and more! Also close to the Austell Floyd Shopping Center. This home will not last!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: City of Austell
Gas: Austell Natural Gas
Electric: Greystone

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Parkside Dr have any available units?
2210 Parkside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austell, GA.
What amenities does 2210 Parkside Dr have?
Some of 2210 Parkside Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Parkside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Parkside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Parkside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Parkside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Parkside Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Parkside Dr offers parking.
Does 2210 Parkside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Parkside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Parkside Dr have a pool?
No, 2210 Parkside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Parkside Dr have accessible units?
No, 2210 Parkside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Parkside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Parkside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Parkside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2210 Parkside Dr has units with air conditioning.

