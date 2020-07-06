Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2210 Parkside Dr

Austell, GA 30106



Beautiful modern home in Austell!!! This lovely home features an open floor plan and low maintenance tile throughout. Spend cozy winter nights at your new living room's lovely fireplace with mantel. Soak in the summer sun on your back patio. The large kitchen and dining room open to the backyard and the kitchen has attractive blonde-wood cabinetry and granite counters. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a garden tub. The hall bath has high windows for extra lighting without sacrificing privacy. Other bedrooms are nice sized. There is plenty of storage space in the deep one car garage. Enjoy fine dining at the many local restaurants including Giovanni's Restaurant, Mexico Lindo Restaurant, C & D Jamerican Restaurant, Pacos Mexican Restaurant, Bay Breeze, Italian Oven, Red Lobster, and more! Also close to the Austell Floyd Shopping Center. This home will not last!



We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!



Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: City of Austell

Gas: Austell Natural Gas

Electric: Greystone



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.