Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Austell, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Austell apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Results within 10 miles of Austell
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
$
12 Units Available
Vinings
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Monroe Heights
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$865
1100 sqft
Located on the Westside of Atlanta, this area is bustling with new developments! Our property, Westside Townhomes sits in a very convenient location. With a MARTA bus stops on-site and the Hamilton E Holmes Station approximately 3.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
123 Units Available
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Next-level apartment living has arrived in Smyrna’s thriving West Village. Organic and luxury design combine with contemporary features and gracious amenities to establish a new benchmark for higher living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 8 at 05:54pm
$
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
15 Units Available
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1366 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1508 sqft
Located in the heart of Smyrna in the Williams Park neighborhood, enjoy the benefit of being surrounded by some of the finest shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor pursuits available in the metro area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Austell, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Austell apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Austell apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

