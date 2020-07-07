Rent Calculator
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1005 Maxham Rd
1005 Maxham Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1005 Maxham Road, Austell, GA 30168
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Single Family home Austell - Property Id: 265426
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265426
Property Id 265426
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5717492)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1005 Maxham Rd have any available units?
1005 Maxham Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austell, GA
.
Is 1005 Maxham Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Maxham Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Maxham Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Maxham Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austell
.
Does 1005 Maxham Rd offer parking?
No, 1005 Maxham Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Maxham Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Maxham Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Maxham Rd have a pool?
No, 1005 Maxham Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Maxham Rd have accessible units?
No, 1005 Maxham Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Maxham Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Maxham Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Maxham Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Maxham Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
