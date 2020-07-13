Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Welcome to The Townhomes at Sanctuary in beautiful Augusta, GA! Located off of West Wheeler Parkway, our small, quaint townhome community has modern charm and is within a quick drive to the area's finest shopping and dining. Each one of our townhomes features its very own private patio/balcony area, washer and dryer connections, and fully-equipped kitchens with all of the necessary appliances.



The Townhomes at Sanctuary is within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Sue Reynolds Elementary, Langford Middle and Academy of Richmond County.



The leasing office for The Townhomes at Sanctuary is located at 5000 Sanctuary Drive, Augusta, GA 30909. Give our friendly leasing staff a call to schedule your personal tour of The Townhomes at Sanctuary today!