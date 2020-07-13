All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like
Townhomes at Sanctuary.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
Townhomes at Sanctuary
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Townhomes at Sanctuary

6201 Key West Dr · (706) 204-5960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
Belair
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6201 Key West Dr, Augusta, GA 30909
Belair

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Townhomes at Sanctuary.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Welcome to The Townhomes at Sanctuary in beautiful Augusta, GA! Located off of West Wheeler Parkway, our small, quaint townhome community has modern charm and is within a quick drive to the area's finest shopping and dining. Each one of our townhomes features its very own private patio/balcony area, washer and dryer connections, and fully-equipped kitchens with all of the necessary appliances.

The Townhomes at Sanctuary is within the Richmond County school district. Zoned schools include Sue Reynolds Elementary, Langford Middle and Academy of Richmond County.

The leasing office for The Townhomes at Sanctuary is located at 5000 Sanctuary Drive, Augusta, GA 30909. Give our friendly leasing staff a call to schedule your personal tour of The Townhomes at Sanctuary today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50/Applicant
Deposit: $200- One Month's Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Required
Additional: Risk Management Fee $15/ Month, Renter's Insurance Required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15/ Month/ Pet
restrictions: 60lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Townhomes at Sanctuary have any available units?
Townhomes at Sanctuary doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does Townhomes at Sanctuary have?
Some of Townhomes at Sanctuary's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Townhomes at Sanctuary currently offering any rent specials?
Townhomes at Sanctuary is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Townhomes at Sanctuary pet-friendly?
Yes, Townhomes at Sanctuary is pet friendly.
Does Townhomes at Sanctuary offer parking?
Yes, Townhomes at Sanctuary offers parking.
Does Townhomes at Sanctuary have units with washers and dryers?
No, Townhomes at Sanctuary does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Townhomes at Sanctuary have a pool?
No, Townhomes at Sanctuary does not have a pool.
Does Townhomes at Sanctuary have accessible units?
No, Townhomes at Sanctuary does not have accessible units.
Does Townhomes at Sanctuary have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Townhomes at Sanctuary has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Lory of Augusta
2622 Alexander Pl
Augusta, GA 30909
Terraces at Summerville
817 Hickman Rd
Augusta, GA 30904
Forest Hills Racquet Club
800 Cross Court Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
Canalside
1399 Walton Way
Augusta, GA 30901
Pinewood at National Hills
1075 Bertram Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Grand Oaks at Crane Creek
680 Crane Creek Drive
Augusta, GA 30907
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
River Creek
2525 Center West Pkwy
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 BedroomsAugusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with ParkingAugusta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SCEvans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclairWest AugustaLake AumondRichmond HillWestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken