936 Broad St Unit 217 Available 07/08/20 Spacious Downtown Condo - Great spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta. Perfect for Professionals, Medical College of Georgia / Augusta University (MCG/AU) students & staff, Unisys staff, Fort Gordon military, Savannah River Site (SRS), Georgia Cyber Center and Plant Vogtle employees & contractors.



Safe: Gated parking and State-of-the-art security systems including controlled-access building with key-less and buzzer-control entry

Evening security guard on site

Businesses/restaurant located on 1st floor

Open floor plan with maple hardwood floors & soaring high ceilings throughout

Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and garbage disposal

Bathroom with granite counter, ceramic tile floor, tub & shower

Washer & Dryer included

Energy efficient central heat & air

Maintenance Coverage 24/7/365



Application fee: $55, non-refundable

Administration fee: $50

Security deposit: 1/2 month's rent, minimum $600.00



Lease quoted: 12-month

Utilities: Water and electricity are tenant's responsibility

Garbage: In-building trash chute



Sorry, no smoking in our properties!



