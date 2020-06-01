Amenities
936 Broad St Unit 217 Available 07/08/20 Spacious Downtown Condo - Great spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta. Perfect for Professionals, Medical College of Georgia / Augusta University (MCG/AU) students & staff, Unisys staff, Fort Gordon military, Savannah River Site (SRS), Georgia Cyber Center and Plant Vogtle employees & contractors.
Safe: Gated parking and State-of-the-art security systems including controlled-access building with key-less and buzzer-control entry
Evening security guard on site
Businesses/restaurant located on 1st floor
Open floor plan with maple hardwood floors & soaring high ceilings throughout
Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
Bathroom with granite counter, ceramic tile floor, tub & shower
Washer & Dryer included
Energy efficient central heat & air
Maintenance Coverage 24/7/365
Application fee: $55, non-refundable
Administration fee: $50
Security deposit: 1/2 month's rent, minimum $600.00
Lease quoted: 12-month
Utilities: Water and electricity are tenant's responsibility
Garbage: In-building trash chute
Sorry, no smoking in our properties!
(RLNE5845219)