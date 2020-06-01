All apartments in Augusta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

936 Broad St Unit 217

936 Broad St · (706) 722-4962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

936 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 936 Broad St Unit 217 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
936 Broad St Unit 217 Available 07/08/20 Spacious Downtown Condo - Great spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo located in the historic JB Whites Building in the heart of downtown Augusta. Perfect for Professionals, Medical College of Georgia / Augusta University (MCG/AU) students & staff, Unisys staff, Fort Gordon military, Savannah River Site (SRS), Georgia Cyber Center and Plant Vogtle employees & contractors.

Safe: Gated parking and State-of-the-art security systems including controlled-access building with key-less and buzzer-control entry
Evening security guard on site
Businesses/restaurant located on 1st floor
Open floor plan with maple hardwood floors & soaring high ceilings throughout
Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and garbage disposal
Bathroom with granite counter, ceramic tile floor, tub & shower
Washer & Dryer included
Energy efficient central heat & air
Maintenance Coverage 24/7/365

Application fee: $55, non-refundable
Administration fee: $50
Security deposit: 1/2 month's rent, minimum $600.00

Lease quoted: 12-month
Utilities: Water and electricity are tenant's responsibility
Garbage: In-building trash chute

Sorry, no smoking in our properties!

(RLNE5845219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 936 Broad St Unit 217 have any available units?
936 Broad St Unit 217 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Broad St Unit 217 have?
Some of 936 Broad St Unit 217's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Broad St Unit 217 currently offering any rent specials?
936 Broad St Unit 217 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Broad St Unit 217 pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Broad St Unit 217 is pet friendly.
Does 936 Broad St Unit 217 offer parking?
Yes, 936 Broad St Unit 217 does offer parking.
Does 936 Broad St Unit 217 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Broad St Unit 217 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Broad St Unit 217 have a pool?
No, 936 Broad St Unit 217 does not have a pool.
Does 936 Broad St Unit 217 have accessible units?
No, 936 Broad St Unit 217 does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Broad St Unit 217 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Broad St Unit 217 has units with dishwashers.

