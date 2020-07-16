807 Windsong Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

1 bed/ 1bath in a quiet 2 BDR/2 Bath Condo for rent. Bedroom has a private bathroom, large closet, queen size bed set, mattress, towels, linens, smart TV+ cable boxes in the room. Full access to all house amenities including living room, kitchen, screened porch, washer and dryer. ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET ARE INCLUDED!! $ 450 refundable security deposit with 1st month’s rent is due at move-in. Month-to-month, 4, 6 12 month renting is OK. Pets are prohibited. Minutes from super Walmart, most food spots, movies, Fort Gordon, Augusta hospital district, 0.4 miles to I-20, 3 miles to 520 (Bobby Jones Express) This is a second floor unit in a two story building. Military, Traveling Nurses, and Plant Workers are always welcome.

It will be ready for showing July 6th.

If you are interested, send me an email, call or text with a little bit about yourself, what you do living and your timing for moving in.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/augusta-ga?lid=13156695



