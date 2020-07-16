All apartments in Augusta
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

807 Windsong Circle

807 Windsong Way
Location

807 Windsong Way, Augusta, GA 30907
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
1 bed/ 1bath in a quiet 2 BDR/2 Bath Condo for rent. Bedroom has a private bathroom, large closet, queen size bed set, mattress, towels, linens, smart TV+ cable boxes in the room. Full access to all house amenities including living room, kitchen, screened porch, washer and dryer. ALL UTILITIES & INTERNET ARE INCLUDED!! $ 450 refundable security deposit with 1st month’s rent is due at move-in. Month-to-month, 4, 6 12 month renting is OK. Pets are prohibited. Minutes from super Walmart, most food spots, movies, Fort Gordon, Augusta hospital district, 0.4 miles to I-20, 3 miles to 520 (Bobby Jones Express) This is a second floor unit in a two story building. Military, Traveling Nurses, and Plant Workers are always welcome.
It will be ready for showing July 6th.
If you are interested, send me an email, call or text with a little bit about yourself, what you do living and your timing for moving in.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Windsong Circle have any available units?
807 Windsong Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Augusta, GA.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 Windsong Circle have?
Some of 807 Windsong Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Windsong Circle currently offering any rent specials?
807 Windsong Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Windsong Circle pet-friendly?
No, 807 Windsong Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 807 Windsong Circle offer parking?
Yes, 807 Windsong Circle offers parking.
Does 807 Windsong Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 Windsong Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Windsong Circle have a pool?
No, 807 Windsong Circle does not have a pool.
Does 807 Windsong Circle have accessible units?
No, 807 Windsong Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Windsong Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Windsong Circle has units with dishwashers.
