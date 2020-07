Amenities

Check out this newly renovated home that is sure to go fast! This three bedroom, two bath home is located conveniently to Augusta and Fort Gordon. It features a large fenced in back yard, patio that is perfect for entertaining, and multi-purpose room with fireplace. New flooring throughout and fresh paint! Owner pays trash. Home is all electric, with the exception of gas hot water heater.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.