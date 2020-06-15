2506 Gaines Court North

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

$1450/mo-Available NOW! Over 2700sf in National Hills on a cul-de-sac! 4 bedrooms (all with ceiling fans), 2.5 bath home with NO carpet! Home offers a large living room, kitchen with gas stove, vent hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and pantry, dining room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs features a large bedroom, full updated bath, laundry room, flex room great for entertaining or kids play area with an additional room that could be used as a small kitchenette with a wet bar. Large yard and back deck for those outdoor lovers! Will allow 1 dog with a $250 non-refundable pet fee (sorry, no cats). Rental requirements: $45 application fee per applicant. Minimum 1-year lease.1 months security deposit. Employment & rental history will be verified. Please verify schools with the Board of Education. 620 minimum credit score or double deposit (with owner approval). To schedule a viewing, please visit https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1524901?source=iframe&companyID=11812

Contact us to schedule a showing.