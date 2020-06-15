All apartments in Augusta
2506 Gaines Court North
2506 Gaines Court North

2506 Gaines Court North · (706) 550-6223
Location

2506 Gaines Court North, Augusta, GA 30904
National Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2748 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
$1450/mo-Available NOW! Over 2700sf in National Hills on a cul-de-sac! 4 bedrooms (all with ceiling fans), 2.5 bath home with NO carpet! Home offers a large living room, kitchen with gas stove, vent hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and pantry, dining room and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs features a large bedroom, full updated bath, laundry room, flex room great for entertaining or kids play area with an additional room that could be used as a small kitchenette with a wet bar. Large yard and back deck for those outdoor lovers! Will allow 1 dog with a $250 non-refundable pet fee (sorry, no cats). Rental requirements: $45 application fee per applicant. Minimum 1-year lease.1 months security deposit. Employment & rental history will be verified. Please verify schools with the Board of Education. 620 minimum credit score or double deposit (with owner approval). To schedule a viewing, please visit https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1524901?source=iframe&companyID=11812
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Gaines Court North have any available units?
2506 Gaines Court North has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Gaines Court North have?
Some of 2506 Gaines Court North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Gaines Court North currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Gaines Court North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Gaines Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 Gaines Court North is pet friendly.
Does 2506 Gaines Court North offer parking?
No, 2506 Gaines Court North does not offer parking.
Does 2506 Gaines Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Gaines Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Gaines Court North have a pool?
No, 2506 Gaines Court North does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Gaines Court North have accessible units?
No, 2506 Gaines Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Gaines Court North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 Gaines Court North has units with dishwashers.
