2202 Brechin

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking guest parking

Charming townhome Close to Medical Facilities, Schools, and Shopping - Are you looking for a townhome that is really charming and has character. Look no further. This place is located close to medical facilities, shopping, hospitals and dining. Front door parking and extra parking for your guests. When you enter this home, you have your kitchen on the right with designer countertops and stained wood cabinets plus all your appliances. There are columns that divide your dining and your living area with high ceilings and designer lights. Your bedrooms each have their own baths with same cabinetry and countertops. Big walk in closet in master. Separate washer/dryer room. IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT. Your backyard is fenced with a patio for entertaining and outside storage. NO PETS PLEASE. Call Dianne with any questions 706-306-4663



No Pets Allowed



