All apartments in Augusta
Find more places like 2202 Brechin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Augusta, GA
/
2202 Brechin
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2202 Brechin

2202 Brechin Drive · (706) 993-1133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Augusta
See all
National Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2202 Brechin Drive, Augusta, GA 30909
National Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 Brechin · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
guest parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Charming townhome Close to Medical Facilities, Schools, and Shopping - Are you looking for a townhome that is really charming and has character. Look no further. This place is located close to medical facilities, shopping, hospitals and dining. Front door parking and extra parking for your guests. When you enter this home, you have your kitchen on the right with designer countertops and stained wood cabinets plus all your appliances. There are columns that divide your dining and your living area with high ceilings and designer lights. Your bedrooms each have their own baths with same cabinetry and countertops. Big walk in closet in master. Separate washer/dryer room. IMMACULATE INSIDE AND OUT. Your backyard is fenced with a patio for entertaining and outside storage. NO PETS PLEASE. Call Dianne with any questions 706-306-4663

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Brechin have any available units?
2202 Brechin has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 Brechin have?
Some of 2202 Brechin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Brechin currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Brechin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Brechin pet-friendly?
No, 2202 Brechin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Augusta.
Does 2202 Brechin offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Brechin does offer parking.
Does 2202 Brechin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 Brechin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Brechin have a pool?
No, 2202 Brechin does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Brechin have accessible units?
No, 2202 Brechin does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Brechin have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 Brechin does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2202 Brechin?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wheeler Woods
4011-D Wheeler Woods Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Avalon Apartments
3647 Wrightsboro Rd
Augusta, GA 30909
Springhouse
2319 Spring House Ln
Augusta, GA 30907
Annaberg
2905 Arrowhead Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
The Traditions At Augusta
3722 Walton Way Ext
Augusta, GA 30907
Sanctuary Apartments
5000 Sanctuary Dr
Augusta, GA 30909
The Residence at Riverwatch
205 River Pl
Augusta, GA 30909
Vintage Creek
1924 N Leg Rd
Augusta, GA 30909

Similar Pages

Augusta 1 BedroomsAugusta 2 Bedrooms
Augusta Apartments with BalconyAugusta Apartments with Parking
Augusta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Aiken, SCMartinez, GALexington, SC
Evans, GAGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GA
North Augusta, SCRed Bank, SCHarlem, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BelairNational HillsMontclair
West AugustaLake AumondRichmond Hill
WestsideNorth Leg

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeAugusta University
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity