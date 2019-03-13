All apartments in Augusta
1507 Troupe Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:05 AM

1507 Troupe Street

1507 Troupe St · (706) 737-5072
Location

1507 Troupe St, Augusta, GA 30904
Highland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
tennis court
This home features a retro style kitchen with all the modern stainless appliances including a dishwasher, stove, side-by-side fridge and a garbage disposal. There is a gas log fireplace in the living room and a hidden door to the master bath. The staircase showcases a beautiful stained glass window. There is a formal dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen, and W/D connections. The master bedroom is located downstairs and the upstairs bedrooms are all hardwood and share a Jack-and-Jill bath. Tenant pays power and gas, however water is included with the rent....a savings of over $70 per month. This home also features a large front yard with all yard maintenance included so leave your mower and rake in storage. If you are a dog lover, this property is conveniently located across from Pendleton King Park and the neighborhood dog park, but if you don't have animals, they have playgrounds and tennis courts, walking trails and picnic areas. There's even a duck pond for some quiet reflection time. This house will be sure to meet all of your needs, and provide a great proximity to shopping, dining, schools, and retail. Call our office for your personal showing at 706.737.5072

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Troupe Street have any available units?
1507 Troupe Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Augusta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Augusta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Troupe Street have?
Some of 1507 Troupe Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Troupe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Troupe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Troupe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Troupe Street is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Troupe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1507 Troupe Street does offer parking.
Does 1507 Troupe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Troupe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Troupe Street have a pool?
No, 1507 Troupe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Troupe Street have accessible units?
No, 1507 Troupe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Troupe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Troupe Street has units with dishwashers.
