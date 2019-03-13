1507 Troupe Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground tennis court

This home features a retro style kitchen with all the modern stainless appliances including a dishwasher, stove, side-by-side fridge and a garbage disposal. There is a gas log fireplace in the living room and a hidden door to the master bath. The staircase showcases a beautiful stained glass window. There is a formal dining room as well as an eat-in kitchen, and W/D connections. The master bedroom is located downstairs and the upstairs bedrooms are all hardwood and share a Jack-and-Jill bath. Tenant pays power and gas, however water is included with the rent....a savings of over $70 per month. This home also features a large front yard with all yard maintenance included so leave your mower and rake in storage. If you are a dog lover, this property is conveniently located across from Pendleton King Park and the neighborhood dog park, but if you don't have animals, they have playgrounds and tennis courts, walking trails and picnic areas. There's even a duck pond for some quiet reflection time. This house will be sure to meet all of your needs, and provide a great proximity to shopping, dining, schools, and retail. Call our office for your personal showing at 706.737.5072