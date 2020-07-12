Neighborhood Guide: Atlanta
Check out the top neighborhoods in Atlanta for renting an apartment: Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, North Buckhead and more
1. Midtown
1 of 74Last updated July 12 at 06:23am$23 Units AvailableMidtownModera Midtown95 8th St NW, Atlanta, GAStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,795736 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,3001111 sqftVerified
1 of 29Last updated July 12 at 06:21am$94 Units AvailableMidtownAlexan on 8th880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GAStudio$1,835658 sqft1 Bedroom$2,005787 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,8051188 sqft
2. Old Fourth Ward
1 of 29Last updated July 12 at 06:39am$31 Units AvailableOld Fourth WardAMLI Old 4th Ward525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA1 Bedroom$1,519893 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,0981331 sqftVerified
1 of 36Last updated July 12 at 06:30am$14 Units AvailableOld Fourth WardAMLI Ponce Park641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA1 Bedroom$1,554718 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,2851276 sqft
3. North Buckhead
1 of 38Last updated July 12 at 06:37am20 Units AvailableNorth BuckheadCyan on Peachtree3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GAStudio$1,392534 sqft1 Bedroom$1,539683 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6511017 sqftVerified
1 of 22Last updated July 12 at 06:36am15 Units AvailableNorth BuckheadCamden Phipps700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA1 Bedroom$1,309777 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6891306 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
4. Lindbergh - Morosgo
1 of 29Last updated July 12 at 06:35am$23 Units AvailableLindbergh - MorosgoAMLI Lindbergh2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA1 Bedroom$1,220831 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6311168 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,1081353 sqftVerified
1 of 60Last updated July 12 at 06:24am27 Units AvailableLindbergh - MorosgoAvana on Main508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GAStudio$1,065558 sqft1 Bedroom$1,230760 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4701006 sqft
5. Home Park
1 of 29Last updated July 12 at 06:36am30 Units AvailableHome ParkSteelworks Atlanta1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA1 Bedroom$1,387684 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,9621114 sqft3 Bedrooms$3,1051482 sqftVerified
1 of 27Last updated July 12 at 06:29am$19 Units AvailableHome ParkAMLI Westside1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GAStudio$1,340533 sqft1 Bedroom$1,500771 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,3701177 sqft
