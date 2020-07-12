Neighborhood Guide: Atlanta

Check out the top neighborhoods in Atlanta for renting an apartment: Midtown, Old Fourth Ward, North Buckhead and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:45 AM
  1. 1. Midtown
    Last updated July 12 at 06:23am
    $
    23 Units Available
    Midtown
    Modera Midtown
    95 8th St NW, Atlanta, GA
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,795
    736 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,300
    1111 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 06:21am
    $
    94 Units Available
    Midtown
    Alexan on 8th
    880 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
    Studio
    $1,835
    658 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $2,005
    787 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,805
    1188 sqft
  2. 2. Old Fourth Ward
    Last updated July 12 at 06:39am
    $
    31 Units Available
    Old Fourth Ward
    AMLI Old 4th Ward
    525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,519
    893 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,098
    1331 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 06:30am
    $
    14 Units Available
    Old Fourth Ward
    AMLI Ponce Park
    641 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,554
    718 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,285
    1276 sqft
  3. 3. North Buckhead
    Last updated July 12 at 06:37am
    20 Units Available
    North Buckhead
    Cyan on Peachtree
    3380 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
    Studio
    $1,392
    534 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,539
    683 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,651
    1017 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 06:36am
    15 Units Available
    North Buckhead
    Camden Phipps
    700 Phipps Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,309
    777 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,689
    1306 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
  4. 4. Lindbergh - Morosgo
    Last updated July 12 at 06:35am
    $
    23 Units Available
    Lindbergh - Morosgo
    AMLI Lindbergh
    2400 Parkland Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,220
    831 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,631
    1168 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,108
    1353 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 06:24am
    27 Units Available
    Lindbergh - Morosgo
    Avana on Main
    508 Main St NE, Atlanta, GA
    Studio
    $1,065
    558 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,230
    760 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,470
    1006 sqft
  5. 5. Home Park
    Last updated July 12 at 06:36am
    30 Units Available
    Home Park
    Steelworks Atlanta
    1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,387
    684 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,962
    1114 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $3,105
    1482 sqft
    Last updated July 12 at 06:29am
    $
    19 Units Available
    Home Park
    AMLI Westside
    1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA
    Studio
    $1,340
    533 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,500
    771 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,370
    1177 sqft
