58 Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA with garage
Did you know that the town of Loganville, GA was purchased for a whopping $150? That might seem like a crazy price today, but the lot on which the town was founded was purchased in 1842, making the price seem a bit more reasonable.
Loganville might be small, but its spirit is mighty. Loganville has an estimated population of around 10,458 people (according to the last census), covering an area of 6 square miles, and its residents do a lot to make the most of their community. Located in Gwinnett County, which is Atlanta-adjacent, Loganville residents seem to take pride in living next to one of the largest metropolitan communities in the United States while still maintaining a small-town feel. Loganville is a city intent on changing public perception and it happens to be an earnest cause. If relocating to Loganville is in the works for your future, you won't be disappointed. See more
Loganville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.