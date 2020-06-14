58 Apartments for rent in Loganville, GA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
464 Village Way
464 Village Drive, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1836 sqft
Great Location in Loganville School District! 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Room, 3rd Level Perfect for Playroom, Office or Game Room, Attached Garage. Call to schedule an appointment today!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
233 Evergreen Way
233 Evergreen Way, Loganville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2108 sqft
A Brand New Home! Welcome to this new sleek 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. This property consists of a formal dining room and a family room that shares an open concept with the kitchen area. The kitchen area has a breakfast and work island.
Results within 1 mile of Loganville

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
733 Creek Bottom Road
733 Creek Bottom Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2198 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3360 Battlement Circle
3360 Battlement Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2161 sqft
Great family home in a small and friendly neighborhood. Beautifully maintained and updated. Featuring separate dining room and great room w/ fireplace and a covered patio with extended deck leading to the fenced-in backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Loganville
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
119 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1508 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2085 Pinella Drive
2085 Pinella Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1624 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely and spacious 3BR 2BA home features a lovely rocking chair front porch and 1624 sq. ft. of living space with gorgeous wood laminate kitchen and family room flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1760 Tuftstown Court
1760 Tuffstown Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2630 sqft
You will love this 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the Grayson school district. Features include a 2 story foyer, Sunken family rm w/double sided fireplace, HUGE breakfast room and a unique gathering area or keeping room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3040 Black Fox Drive
3040 Black Fox Drive, Walton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1852 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3625 Cobblestone Drive
3625 Cobblestone Drive, Walton County, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1550 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3101 Farmstead Court
3101 Farmstead Court, Snellville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2496 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom in Grayson for rent! New carpets! New Paint! Hardwood floors throughout main floor, a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, a master bedroom walk-in closet, master bathroom sitting vanity and a two-car garage.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2039 Greenfern Court
2039 Greenfem Court Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3163 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful huge 2 story home in Archer school district. Veryopen & spacious floor plan. Wide foyer welcomes you in. Formal living &dining rooms. Bedroom & full bath on the main for guests. Large sunkenfamily room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4253 Potomac Walk Court
4253 Potomac Walk Ct, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1875 sqft
Like NEW.. Spacious home features: 2 story foyer, luxury vinyl flooring, Kitchen w island and granite countertops. Lots of windows and natural light. Huge master bedroom, Upstairs loft. Peaceful view from backyard.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1767 Summit Creek Way
1767 Summit Creek Way Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1521 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,521 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2002 Red Rose Lane
2002 Red Rose Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Roomy Ranch Home with a Huge Backyard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 33

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
3429 Woodruff Ridge Ln
3429 Woodruff Ridge Lane Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1474 sqft
Wow, pride of ownership, hardwood flooring, large rooms, fireplace, privacy fence, large deck, 2 car garage, wireless alarm, private and wooded yard, vaulted ceilings, stainless appliances, must see!

1 of 32

Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
3195 Wellbrook Drive
3195 Wellbrook Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2616 sqft
Beautiful 3bd/2ba Brick Front Home In Lake Wellbrook Subdivision. This Home Has A Large Open Floor Plan With A Spacious Eat-in Kitchen That Has Tons Of Cabinets And Counter Space.
Results within 10 miles of Loganville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Sugar Mill
855 Walther Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1613 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community includes tennis court, athletic club and social lounge.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
23 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1405 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
270 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4511 Raptor Place
4511 Raptor Place, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1479 sqft
3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in . Open, vaulted family room with gas-burning fireplace, formal dining room, bright kitchen with plenty of cabinets! Master has trey ceilings and good size closet. 2-car garage, and large level corner lot.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1492 Sand Way Southeast
1492 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2563 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
512 Oak Road Southwest
512 Oak Road, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1370 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely 3 BR 2 BA home is on a large lot with two patios, a cute picket-fenced covered porch and ample two-car garage parking. The living room opens to the dining area and is great for gatherings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1432 Sand Way Southeast
1432 Sand Way Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,875
2563 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
City Guide for Loganville, GA

Did you know that the town of Loganville, GA was purchased for a whopping $150? That might seem like a crazy price today, but the lot on which the town was founded was purchased in 1842, making the price seem a bit more reasonable.

Loganville might be small, but its spirit is mighty. Loganville has an estimated population of around 10,458 people (according to the last census), covering an area of 6 square miles, and its residents do a lot to make the most of their community. Located in Gwinnett County, which is Atlanta-adjacent, Loganville residents seem to take pride in living next to one of the largest metropolitan communities in the United States while still maintaining a small-town feel. Loganville is a city intent on changing public perception and it happens to be an earnest cause. If relocating to Loganville is in the works for your future, you won't be disappointed. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Loganville, GA

Loganville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

