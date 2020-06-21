Amenities
150 Onyx Place Available 08/05/20 Charming Home Available August 2020! - Available August 5, 2020! This is a charming 3BR/2BA home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a established neighborhood on the Eastside of Athens. Recently installed vinyl wood floors throughout, some new light fixtures and a newer Washer and Dryer included. There is also a 1 car garage with a separate storage closet inside, fenced in backyard and fireplace. This home has everything you want in a rental. The appliances include a really nice large refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Utilities are all electric. Two entry ways to access the backyard; one from inside the home and one from the garage.
Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1177127?accessKey=5aca
To Apply: www.IronHorsePropertyManagement.com
(RLNE3931947)