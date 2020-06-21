All apartments in Athens
150 Onyx Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

150 Onyx Place

150 Onyx Place · (706) 395-5053
Location

150 Onyx Place, Athens, GA 30605

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 150 Onyx Place · Avail. Aug 5

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
150 Onyx Place Available 08/05/20 Charming Home Available August 2020! - Available August 5, 2020! This is a charming 3BR/2BA home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a established neighborhood on the Eastside of Athens. Recently installed vinyl wood floors throughout, some new light fixtures and a newer Washer and Dryer included. There is also a 1 car garage with a separate storage closet inside, fenced in backyard and fireplace. This home has everything you want in a rental. The appliances include a really nice large refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Utilities are all electric. Two entry ways to access the backyard; one from inside the home and one from the garage.

Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1177127?accessKey=5aca

To Apply: www.IronHorsePropertyManagement.com

(RLNE3931947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Onyx Place have any available units?
150 Onyx Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Onyx Place have?
Some of 150 Onyx Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Onyx Place currently offering any rent specials?
150 Onyx Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Onyx Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Onyx Place is pet friendly.
Does 150 Onyx Place offer parking?
Yes, 150 Onyx Place does offer parking.
Does 150 Onyx Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 Onyx Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Onyx Place have a pool?
No, 150 Onyx Place does not have a pool.
Does 150 Onyx Place have accessible units?
No, 150 Onyx Place does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Onyx Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 Onyx Place has units with dishwashers.
