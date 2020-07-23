Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Auburn, GA with garages

Auburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1520 Willow Gate Way
1520 Willow Gate Way, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1275 sqft
PERFECT 3BR/2.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2071 Blackberry Ln
2071 Blackberry Lane, Auburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1476 sqft
Spend relaxing evenings at your updated Auburn home, sitting on the screened back porch. Gorgeous front facade, spacious fireside great room, dining, and updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
382 Cross Creek Place
382 Cross Creek Place, Barrow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Please do not call! Send online inquiry only! Immaculate, totally renovated home with a 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac! SECURITY SYSTEM! All flooring is brand new, waterproof vinyl plank. Stairs will have new carpet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2544 Apalachee Run Way
2544 Apalachee Run Way, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2183 sqft
Dacula Schools - Very Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Great Neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6006 Apple Grove Rd
6006 Apple Grove Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2240 sqft
Buford Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Ready Now!  Fresh paint and new carpet!  4 bedrooms 2.5 baths.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1995 Lily Stem Trail
1995 Lily Stem Trail, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,774
2956 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
935 Campbell Gate Road
935 Campbell Gate Road, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2220 sqft
Open and Bright floor plan you can model each room with comfort or entertainment in mind. Enjoy the huge kitchen and GRANITE coounter-tops. This home also features two full bathrooms that include upgraded shower/tub combo.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2455 Hinton Road
2455 Hinton Road, Dacula, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1892 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage house is well maintained and ready to be occupied. Home comes with an additional detach storage great for your tools and other equipment and also has an office behind the 2 car garage.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1074 Megan Farms Drive
1074 Megan Farms Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2499 sqft
This Creekside Estates home has been upgraded with fresh interior paint. The natural light fills the living room complete with a white mantel accenting the fireplace. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a pantry, and a breakfast bar.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5252 Catrina Way
5252 Catrina Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2816 sqft
HUGE single family move in ready home. Dare to compare...so much more square footage than the competition. Freshly painted and newer carpet. Large 2 story living room drenched in sunlight opens up to your dreamy chef's kitchen with NEW refrigerator.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1762 Country Wood Drive
1762 Country Wood Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
4054 sqft
Welcome home to a beautiful spacious home in Trilogy Park. Close to I-85,shopping, new parks, new library. Great Mill Creek schools. Located on quietcul-de-sac, this home has a flat, private backyard with a great entertainingarea including firepit.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2257 Peach Shoals Circle
2257 Peach Shoals Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2441 sqft
Welcome home to a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the Peachtree Shoals subdivision.Highly sought-after Mountain View school district with a brick front homethat has a large kitchen and island in the center with like new appliances.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5304 Castle Shoals Way
5304 Castle Shoals Way, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2412 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Yi at (404) 281-9226. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6745679 to view more pictures of this property.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2849 Morgan Spring Trail
2849 Morgan Spring Trl, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
Great Rental Property. Flexible Term. Home feels like it's Brand New. Brand NEW 3 Bed/2.5bath home ready for moving in. Minutes to Mall of GA. Great Location for shopping, dining and recreation.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3370 Stratton Lane
3370 Stratton Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1651 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,651 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2773 Austin Ridge Drive
2773 Austin Ridge Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
2293 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,293 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
241 Units Available
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1364 sqft
Located just 30 miles northeast of Atlanta, Lawrenceville’s SouthLawn is a 33-acre mixed-use community with a blend of refined apartments, spacious townhomes, stylish single family homes, and abundant retail.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1406 sqft
Featuring beautiful one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes in Buford, Georgia.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,244
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1490 sqft
Home sweet home! When you live at Century at the Ballpark Apartments, you’ll say that every day—and mean it.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
10 Units Available
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE, Buford, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with new kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, and more. The sporty community features a pool, gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. I-85 is a few minutes away and provides easy access to Atlanta.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:07 AM
89 Units Available
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy, Grayson, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1472 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, Crofthouse Grayson brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
27 Units Available
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,117
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1401 sqft
Apartment community featuring a saltwater pool, two tennis courts, and a gym. The one- to three-bedroom homes boast walk-in closets and tile backsplash. Near Mall of Georgia overlooking Gwinnett Stadium, with easy access to I-85.
Verified

Last updated April 15 at 12:35 AM
5 Units Available
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave, Lawrenceville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,203
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1100 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Mall of Georgia and Buford Drive. Units offer residents stainless appliances, ceiling fans and wood flooring. Luxury community includes game room, saltwater infinity pool and skybox for games.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2050 Yvette Way
2050 Yvette Way, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 Built! Brand New Home!! Brick & stone front, 4 bed, 3 full bath. Bedroom on main with full bath. Open floor plan, Gourmet kitchen with stained cabinetry with granite countertops. Large spacious family room with view to kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Auburn, GA

Auburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

