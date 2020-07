Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities pool

Just minutes away from UGA campus, shopping centers and downtown Athens. Nice Townhouse Condo in private and quiet setting overlooking the community pool. Two Spacious Bedrooms upstairs with private baths including vanity area in room, lots of storage, washer and dryer available.

Fresh paint is being added on July 11th and 12th.



Optional to rent as furnished by adding $50 to the monthly rent.