Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:05 AM

248 Rear Arch St.

248 Rear Arch Street · (706) 395-5053
Location

248 Rear Arch Street, Athens, GA 30601
Chicopee - Dudley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 248 Rear Arch St. · Avail. Aug 5

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
248 Rear Arch St. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed/2 Bath Home Close To Downtown Athens - Available August 5, 2020! This 4bd/2ba In-Town home is conveniently located to Downtown Athens and UGA. This home features hardwood floors throughout, a large master suite with its own fireplace, walk in closet, and updated bathroom. Ceiling fans in every room. Open living area which leads into the kitchen and two breakfast areas. Kitchen has a large island with a granite counter top, lots of cabinet space and granite counter tops throughout. Nice size yard, a separate gazebo and separate deck to relax and enjoy the outside. W/D hookups. Plenty of room for parking. Close to Downtown, the 10 Loop, shopping and restaurants!

(RLNE3674622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Rear Arch St. have any available units?
248 Rear Arch St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Athens, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Athens Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Rear Arch St. have?
Some of 248 Rear Arch St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Rear Arch St. currently offering any rent specials?
248 Rear Arch St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Rear Arch St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Rear Arch St. is pet friendly.
Does 248 Rear Arch St. offer parking?
Yes, 248 Rear Arch St. does offer parking.
Does 248 Rear Arch St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Rear Arch St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Rear Arch St. have a pool?
No, 248 Rear Arch St. does not have a pool.
Does 248 Rear Arch St. have accessible units?
No, 248 Rear Arch St. does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Rear Arch St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Rear Arch St. does not have units with dishwashers.
