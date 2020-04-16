Amenities

248 Rear Arch St. Available 08/05/20 4 Bed/2 Bath Home Close To Downtown Athens - Available August 5, 2020! This 4bd/2ba In-Town home is conveniently located to Downtown Athens and UGA. This home features hardwood floors throughout, a large master suite with its own fireplace, walk in closet, and updated bathroom. Ceiling fans in every room. Open living area which leads into the kitchen and two breakfast areas. Kitchen has a large island with a granite counter top, lots of cabinet space and granite counter tops throughout. Nice size yard, a separate gazebo and separate deck to relax and enjoy the outside. W/D hookups. Plenty of room for parking. Close to Downtown, the 10 Loop, shopping and restaurants!



