235 Bray Street

A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens. Each room has its own private bathroom, walk in closet, & plenty of extra space. This home is equipped with a Washer/Dryer, Living room furniture, Cookware, Glasses/Plates, Flatware, Lounge Furniture, Beds, Dressers, Nightstands, Lamps & Full length mirrors. AVAILABLE 1/1/19! Call now before it's gone!
