Home
/
Athens, GA
/
235 Bray Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

235 Bray Street

235 Bray Street · (706) 202-0795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 Bray Street, Athens, GA 30601
North Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 30

$2,250

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 1728 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens. Each room has its own private bathroom, walk in closet, & plenty of extra space. This home is equipped with a Washer/Dryer, Living room furniture, Cookware, Glasses/Plates, Flatware, Lounge Furniture, Beds, Dressers, Nightstands, Lamps & Full length mirrors. AVAILABLE 1/1/19! Call now before it's gone!

Visit our website for more listings and information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Bray Street have any available units?
235 Bray Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 235 Bray Street have?
Some of 235 Bray Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Bray Street currently offering any rent specials?
235 Bray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Bray Street pet-friendly?
No, 235 Bray Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 235 Bray Street offer parking?
Yes, 235 Bray Street offers parking.
Does 235 Bray Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Bray Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Bray Street have a pool?
No, 235 Bray Street does not have a pool.
Does 235 Bray Street have accessible units?
No, 235 Bray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Bray Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Bray Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Bray Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 235 Bray Street has units with air conditioning.
