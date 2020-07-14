235 Bray Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

A beautiful, brand new, FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 4.5 Bathroom home! All of the furnishings are brand new! This house is less than a mile from UGA campus and Downtown Athens. Each room has its own private bathroom, walk in closet, & plenty of extra space. This home is equipped with a Washer/Dryer, Living room furniture, Cookware, Glasses/Plates, Flatware, Lounge Furniture, Beds, Dressers, Nightstands, Lamps & Full length mirrors. AVAILABLE 1/1/19! Call now before it's gone!



Visit our website for more listings and information.