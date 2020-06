Amenities

205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout main. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Laundry closet off kitchen includes washer/dryer. Powder room on main for guests and convenience. Two bedroom suites up each with private bath. Well kept community. Lawn care included. Pets negotiable.



(RLNE4969759)