Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

1745 Robert Hardeman Road Available 08/03/20 Lovely home in Winterville - 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with formal dining room, extra large living room with fireplace, lots of built-ins throughout, tons of storage, and large kitchen with dining area. New deck on back of house looks out onto tranquil and private back yard. Just redone with vinyl and hardwood floors, ready to move in!



Brand new fenced back yard and lots of adjoining property to walk.



(RLNE3001228)