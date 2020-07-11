Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments.

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 12+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 (single) per applicant /$95 (couple) per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month, per pet
restrictions: 100 lb weight restriction, aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: 2 spots included in rent.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage