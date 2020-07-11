All apartments in Alpharetta
Find more places like
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 PM

Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
5000 Webb Bridge Ct · (762) 821-0294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease By June 30th & Receive Two Months Free! *Limited Time Only*
Browse Similar Places
Alpharetta
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5000 Webb Bridge Ct, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6409 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 6203 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 6106 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
clubhouse
internet access
playground
tennis court
Discover peaceful apartment home living in Alpharetta, Georgia at Webb Bridge Crossing Luxury Apartments. With newly renovated, spacious two bedroom apartment homes featuring a variety of amazing amenities, Webb Bridge will surely have an apartment that is right for you! Set on professionally-maintained landscaped grounds, our pet-friendly community also has many activities to keep the whole family busy. Visit Webb Bridge Crossing in Alpharetta, Georgia today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 12+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 (single) per applicant /$95 (couple) per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, fish
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month, per pet
restrictions: 100 lb weight restriction, aggressive breed restriction
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
Parking Details: 2 spots included in rent.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments has 11 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Lease By June 30th & Receive Two Months Free! *Limited Time Only*
Is Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Webb Bridge Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln
Alpharetta, GA 30005
AMLI North Point
9000 Beaver Creek Rd
Alpharetta, GA 30022
Amorance Downtown Alpharetta
2001 Commerce Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way
Alpharetta, GA 30005

Similar Pages

Alpharetta 1 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 BedroomsAlpharetta 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlpharetta Apartments with ParkingAlpharetta Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityUniversity of GeorgiaLife UniversityMorehouse College