Home
/
Alpharetta, GA
/
Collingwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

Collingwood

3400 Kimball Bridge Rd · (762) 821-0334
Location

3400 Kimball Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Collingwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
tennis court
accessible
garage
parking
on-site laundry
alarm system
clubhouse
community garden
conference room
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Ideally located in the heart of Alpharetta, Collingwood Luxury Apartment Community provides a serene oasis for living a life of sophisticated comfort, near North Fulton’s prestigious business corridor, with the convenience of shopping, dining, nightlife and celebrated schools. Our resort-style community is situated on thirty-two beautifully maintained acres, featuring natural wooded areas, a lake, walking trails, and professionally landscaped common areas. Call today and schedule a private tour with a member of our friendly leasing team. 770-667-3211

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-1 months rent ( based on credit )
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $10
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Detatched garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Collingwood have any available units?
Collingwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does Collingwood have?
Some of Collingwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Collingwood currently offering any rent specials?
Collingwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Collingwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Collingwood is pet friendly.
Does Collingwood offer parking?
Yes, Collingwood offers parking.
Does Collingwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Collingwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Collingwood have a pool?
Yes, Collingwood has a pool.
Does Collingwood have accessible units?
Yes, Collingwood has accessible units.
Does Collingwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Collingwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Collingwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Collingwood has units with air conditioning.
