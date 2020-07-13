Collingwood

Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150-1 months rent ( based on credit )
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $10
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Detatched garage: $100/month