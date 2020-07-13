Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access tennis court accessible garage parking on-site laundry alarm system clubhouse community garden conference room guest suite online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Ideally located in the heart of Alpharetta, Collingwood Luxury Apartment Community provides a serene oasis for living a life of sophisticated comfort, near North Fulton’s prestigious business corridor, with the convenience of shopping, dining, nightlife and celebrated schools. Our resort-style community is situated on thirty-two beautifully maintained acres, featuring natural wooded areas, a lake, walking trails, and professionally landscaped common areas. Call today and schedule a private tour with a member of our friendly leasing team. 770-667-3211