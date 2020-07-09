All apartments in Alpharetta
980 Sterling Lane

Location

980 Sterling Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Northpointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e02eec9079 ---- Like new spacious home in Alpharetta that is just right for you in Sterling Brooke. It features a separate dining room, Large open gourmet kitchen with island, open great room with fireplace, desk space in the kitchen, butlers pantry, large basement, nice master suite, raised deck, and lots of storage. Quarter-mile away from Big Creek Greenway, close to Avalon, in walking distance to New Prospect Elementary!! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. 2 Car Garage Built In Microwave Gas Cooktop Grass Maintenance Included Oven Swimming Pool In Neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 980 Sterling Lane have any available units?
980 Sterling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 980 Sterling Lane have?
Some of 980 Sterling Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 980 Sterling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
980 Sterling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Sterling Lane pet-friendly?
No, 980 Sterling Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 980 Sterling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 980 Sterling Lane offers parking.
Does 980 Sterling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Sterling Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Sterling Lane have a pool?
Yes, 980 Sterling Lane has a pool.
Does 980 Sterling Lane have accessible units?
No, 980 Sterling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Sterling Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Sterling Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 980 Sterling Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 980 Sterling Lane has units with air conditioning.

