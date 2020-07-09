980 Sterling Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e02eec9079 ---- Like new spacious home in Alpharetta that is just right for you in Sterling Brooke. It features a separate dining room, Large open gourmet kitchen with island, open great room with fireplace, desk space in the kitchen, butlers pantry, large basement, nice master suite, raised deck, and lots of storage. Quarter-mile away from Big Creek Greenway, close to Avalon, in walking distance to New Prospect Elementary!! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. 2 Car Garage Built In Microwave Gas Cooktop Grass Maintenance Included Oven Swimming Pool In Neighborhood