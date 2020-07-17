950 Sundew Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large Alpharetta Home in a quiet cul-de-sac. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Master on Main. Mins to Old Milton Pkwy Shopping and 400N. Great Shopping Everywhere! 10 min to Downtown Alpharetta, 30 min to Midtown Atlanta, 45 min to Lake Lanier! This home features a Formal Living Room, Huge Dining Room, Wonderful Great Room with Large Kitchen. Don't miss the Master on the Main and a Second Master on the 2nd Floor. The basement has tons of storage! The backyard has a Large Entertaining Deck and overlooking a Wooded Area and a Pasture with a picturesque setting.