Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

950 Sundew Drive

950 Sundew Drive · No Longer Available
Location

950 Sundew Drive, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large Alpharetta Home in a quiet cul-de-sac. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Master on Main. Mins to Old Milton Pkwy Shopping and 400N. Great Shopping Everywhere! 10 min to Downtown Alpharetta, 30 min to Midtown Atlanta, 45 min to Lake Lanier! This home features a Formal Living Room, Huge Dining Room, Wonderful Great Room with Large Kitchen. Don't miss the Master on the Main and a Second Master on the 2nd Floor. The basement has tons of storage! The backyard has a Large Entertaining Deck and overlooking a Wooded Area and a Pasture with a picturesque setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Sundew Drive have any available units?
950 Sundew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 950 Sundew Drive have?
Some of 950 Sundew Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Sundew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
950 Sundew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Sundew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 950 Sundew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 950 Sundew Drive offer parking?
Yes, 950 Sundew Drive offers parking.
Does 950 Sundew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 Sundew Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Sundew Drive have a pool?
No, 950 Sundew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 950 Sundew Drive have accessible units?
No, 950 Sundew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Sundew Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 Sundew Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 Sundew Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 Sundew Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
