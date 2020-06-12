All apartments in Alpharetta
9040 Woodland Trail
9040 Woodland Trail

9040 Woodland Trail · No Longer Available
Location

9040 Woodland Trail, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move in ready, completely updated in Gated community. Granite Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, built in desk area and dual sided fireplace open to Family Room. Hardwood flooring on main level, upstairs landing, master bedroom and stairs. Decorator lighting and heavy trim throughout. Oversized Dining Room w/ custom built ins and bay window. Townhome has 4 finished levels - much larger than it looks!! Two levels of private decks overlook wooded backyard. Excellent Location! Walking distance to the Avalon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9040 Woodland Trail have any available units?
9040 Woodland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 9040 Woodland Trail have?
Some of 9040 Woodland Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9040 Woodland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9040 Woodland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9040 Woodland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9040 Woodland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 9040 Woodland Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9040 Woodland Trail offers parking.
Does 9040 Woodland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9040 Woodland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9040 Woodland Trail have a pool?
No, 9040 Woodland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9040 Woodland Trail have accessible units?
No, 9040 Woodland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9040 Woodland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9040 Woodland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 9040 Woodland Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 9040 Woodland Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

