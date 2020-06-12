9040 Woodland Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Move in ready, completely updated in Gated community. Granite Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, built in desk area and dual sided fireplace open to Family Room. Hardwood flooring on main level, upstairs landing, master bedroom and stairs. Decorator lighting and heavy trim throughout. Oversized Dining Room w/ custom built ins and bay window. Townhome has 4 finished levels - much larger than it looks!! Two levels of private decks overlook wooded backyard. Excellent Location! Walking distance to the Avalon!