613 Nottaway Ln
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

613 Nottaway Ln

613 Nottaway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

613 Nottaway Lane, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
media room
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Walk To Avalon - Move-in as of February

Stunning 4bd/3.5ba John Wieland home with all the bells and whistles. Open floor plan with huge great room, dining room seats 12+, gorgeous hardwood floors, upscale lighting, lots of trim and molding. Jaw dropping chef's kitchen. Upstairs find master suite w/luxurious master bath, his/her closets. Secondary bedrooms all spacious. The third level has a huge media room and 4th bedroom plus full bath. Near Avalon.

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Nottaway Ln have any available units?
613 Nottaway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alpharetta, GA.
What amenities does 613 Nottaway Ln have?
Some of 613 Nottaway Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Nottaway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
613 Nottaway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Nottaway Ln pet-friendly?
No, 613 Nottaway Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alpharetta.
Does 613 Nottaway Ln offer parking?
No, 613 Nottaway Ln does not offer parking.
Does 613 Nottaway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Nottaway Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Nottaway Ln have a pool?
No, 613 Nottaway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 613 Nottaway Ln have accessible units?
No, 613 Nottaway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Nottaway Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Nottaway Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Nottaway Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Nottaway Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

